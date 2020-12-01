Sonu Sood’s next mission: Knee replacement for the aged

No doubt Sonu Sood is the Indian of the year 2020. And here’s why: he genuinely cares for the needy and the distressed. Sonu’s next big project is to facilitate optimum knee-replacement surgeries among the aged, as he feels that is one neglected area of medical attention.
Says Sonu, “It is felt that the aged don’t need medical attention unless it’s a life-threatening illness. People tell me, ‘Why concentrate on knee replacement for the old when you can use the same resources for heart operations of babies?’. But my logic is simple: your parents taught you to walk when you were a toddler, now it’s your turn to make sure they can walk.”
