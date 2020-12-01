Sonu Sood’s next mission: Knee replacement for the aged

No doubt Sonu Sood is the Indian of the year 2020. And here’s why: he genuinely cares for the needy and the distressed. Sonu’s next big project is to facilitate optimum knee-replacement surgeries among the aged, as he feels that is one neglected area of medical attention.

Says Sonu, “It is felt that the aged don’t need medical attention unless it’s a life-threatening illness. People tell me, ‘Why concentrate on knee replacement for the old when you can use the same resources for heart operations of babies?’. But my logic is simple: your parents taught you to walk when you were a toddler, now it’s your turn to make sure they can walk.”

Sonu feels the aged are often to blame for their plight. “It’s not as though all children are insensitive to their parents’ needs. They do come forward to offer knee surgery when their parents need it. Often it is the parents who dissuade their children from using money for their surgery. The children ask a few times and then use the money for other needs. That’s how the aged are neglected. I want to optimize knee surgery for the aged. They shouldn’t feel they are a useless neglected part of our society. In 2021, I want to make knee-transplant surgery my priority.”

Also Read: Sonu Sood’s cyclist fan airlifted from Varanasi with his cycle

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results