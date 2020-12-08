Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla opens up about his marital status with Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale and has got its four finalists in Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Abhinav opened up about his marriage to co-contestant Rubina. During one of the recent episodes, as part of a task, Rubina had revealed that they had decided to get divorced if things between them did not get better by November.

The caller of the week asked Abhinav now that November is over what is the status of their marriage. Answering the caller, Shukla said, "Yaha pe aake hum ek unit ban gaye. Aur maine pehle bhi kaha hai ki ‘mujhe Rubina se phir se pyaar ho gaya is show mein aane ke baad’ (We became a unit together here. And I have said this before also that I have fallen in love with Rubina again after coming in the show.)”

After listening to Shukla, Salman Khan told him, “Chalo life ka bohot bada decision lia aapne. Hum sabko chaunka dia, humko to aisa laga tha….(You have made a big decision in your life. You had shocked us all, and we thought that….).” He also wished the couple a happy married life.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rahul Vaidya decided to quit the show as he was homesick. Salman informed him that, he would not have been voted out had he not volunteered to quit.

