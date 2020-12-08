Nushrratt Bharuccha brings fun and fusion with printed co-ords from Sonaakshi Raaj’s festive collection 

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently starred in Chhalaang, has a busy schedule that has her hopping from set to set. The actress that donned simple attire in her recent film, looks all glammed up in this post on social media.

Nushrratt looked beautiful in embroidered and fresh co-ords with prints in splendid hues and contemporary motifs from Sonaakshi Raaj's festive collection. To complete the look, she has accessorized with oxidized earrings and bangles. Subtle makeup with tresses left loose gives that extra touch of elegance to the look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The actress is all set to star in the upcoming horror film Chorrii, Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma followed by Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “I watched 10 horror films back-to-back to get in the mindspace for Chhorii”- Nushrratt Bharuccha

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results