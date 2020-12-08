Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a stunning sun-kissed selfie as she bids adieu to Palampur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur had joined Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala during Diwali. They took this opportunity to go sightseeing. Saif who was shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police wrapped up the schedule a few days back. The trio then visited Palampur.

Kareena has been sharing pictures on Instagram from their time in Palampur. Now, the family is all set to come back to Mumbai. Sharing a fresh selfie from the place on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience… and hello Mumbaiii… I’m coming home.” With the snow covered mountains in the background, Kareena is attempting for her perfect pout as she poses in the sun.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In her Instagram stories she also shared a picture with the locals and thanked them for being with them during their tour.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EXSUL TRAVEL (@exsultravel)

Arjun Kapoor, who is also a part of Bhoot Police has been spending time with Kareena and Saif. Earlier, Malaika Arora had also joined them for a few days.

ALSO READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan says Ananya Panday would be apt to play the role of Poo

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results