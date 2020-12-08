Here’s why Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was seen smashing plates in a Dubai restaurant

A video of actor Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan smashing plates at a restaurant in Dubai has gone viral on social media. Well, before you jump to any conclusion, it is not what it looks like. Reportedly, Khan was following the ancient Greek custom of smashing plates. The custom is practiced as it is said to ward off evil.

In the video being shared on social media, Arpita can be smashing plates happily along with a few friends. She breaks the plates and dances as the song ‘Chogada’ which features her husband Aayush Sharma plays in the background. One can also see the pile of broken plates in the ground.

Take a look:

Traditionally, Greeks have a lot of fun flinging plates like frisbees at their big fat Greek weddings and other celebratory functions.

