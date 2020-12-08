Alia Bhatt starts shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR; to play the role of Sita

After the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Alia Bhatt began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was supposed to release in September, but owing to the pandemic, the schedule of the film went for a toss. Alia Bhatt had to push her dates alloted for SS Rajamouli's RRR as Gangubai's shooting was extended by two weeks. However, the actress has wrapped Gangubai and left for Hyderabad on Sunday and has started shooting from today.

Alia hopped on to the sets of the film right on Monday morning. The makers shared photos of Alia and Rajamouli on social media with the caption, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! ????❤️

#AliaBhatt #RRR"

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus will mark Alia Bhatt's debut in the south. With Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film also stars Ajay Devgn. According to a source, “Alia has one big song-and-dance number in RRR which she may sing in her own voice. The only problem is her accent in Tamil and Telugu, in which case she will sing for herself only in the Hindi version of RRR.”

Directed by ace director S.S Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment Banner, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

