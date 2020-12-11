Kangana Ranaut says Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are inciting violence among the farmers for their petty gains

Kangana Ranaut recently got in a serious argument with Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter for him supporting the ongoing farmers' protest. Diljit Dosanjh along with other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker, and boxer Vijendra Singh have stood in support of the farmer’s protests and have been actively speaking about the same on Twitter.

While Kangana regularly speaks in support of the government, she recently lashed out at Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and said that they have been inciting violence by supporting farmers' protest for their petty gains. She wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.”

She obviously did not stop at one tweet and then went on to say, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM ????”.

Take a look at her other tweets.

प्रिय @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra अगर सच में किसानों की चिंता है, अगर सच में अपनी माताओं का आदर सम्मान करते हो तो सुन तो लो आख़िर फ़ार्मर्ज़ बिल है क्या! या सिर्फ़ अपनी माताओं, बहनों और किसानों का इस्तेमाल करके देशद्रोहियों कि गुड बुक्स में आना चाहते हो? वाह रे दुनिया वाह ???? https://t.co/46xKrtpQt2

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Thank you paji local krantikari @diljitdosanjh ji ko punjabi mein samjhado please ????

Mujhse bahut gussa ho gaye the woh jab maine samjhane ki koshish ki ???? https://t.co/KOe1Qljxcm

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

