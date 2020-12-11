Christian Bale to play the role of Gorr – the God Butcher in Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder

Earlier this year, it was reported that former Batman actor Christian Bale is joining Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the antagonist in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder. On Thursday, Marvel confirmed that Bale is indeed in the film and will essay the role of Gorr – the God Butcher.
The casting was confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige during Marvel Studios’ slate of Disney Investor Day. A creature of deadly reckoning, Gorr the God Butcher vows to kill all deities across the cosmos—a crusade that spans millennia.
