Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to Gauri Khan winning an award

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is not only a film producer but also an interior designer. She has designed spaces for high profile individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren and Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Recently, Gauri was bestowed with an award by the Architectural Digest India and was listed in their AD100 list. On Monday afternoon, Gauri took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of herself posing with the award. Along with the picture, she wrote, "I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you@ArchDigestIndia"

Within minutes Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the post with a cheeky response to it. "Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!!(At least somebody in the house is getting awards)," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on screen in the film Zero which was released two years ago. The directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While Shah Rukh Khan has not made any official announcement about his next film, we are aware that he has started shooting for YRF's Pathan in which he plays the title role. The film directed by Siddharth Anand also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

