“We couldn’t do this movie without Chris Pine” – says Gal Gadot on Steve Trevor returning in Wonder Woman 1984

From director Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, Warner Bros. Pictures is all set to take you on the journey of Diana into the 1980s with Wonder Woman 1984. A follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, this next big-screen adventure finds her riding lightning across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah.

Reprising the role of Diana Prince and Wonder Woman, leading lady Gal Gadot talks about her what went into bringing Diana to life and reuniting with Chris Pine once again. She says, “Other than the fact that it’s exhausting, demanding and you have to work out for so long and film for seven and a half months and there’s a lot of work.”

Gadot grins, “Portraying this character is a joy for me. It’s such a privilege to play this icon who so many fans around the world love and to do that with Chris again, who is such a great partner, well, we couldn’t do this movie without him! We felt like we couldn’t let go of him, and I was super excited that the writers managed to craft such an original way to bring him back. Just as she helped Steve see the world through new eyes in the first movie, he helps Diana see it differently this time.”

In Wonder Woman 1984, the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s—an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength, and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.

Warner Bros. Pictures is all set to release Wonder Woman 1984 in Indian cinemas on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

