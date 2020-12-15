Samantha Akkineni gives a glimpse of her look in The Family Man 2

Telugu film star Samantha Akkineni will be making her digital debut with the web series The Family Man 2. The first part of the web series received positive response from all and the cliffhanger in season one has people waiting eagerly for season 2. While the makers have been keeping Samantha's role in the series a secret, the actress recently gave a glimpse of her look in the series.

On Monday night, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from the sets of The Family Man 2 to wish creator Krishna DK on his birthday. In the picture, DK is seen holding a gun to Samantha's head while explaining a scene. Samantha hid her face with an emoji but revealed her costume. In the picture, she is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and brown shirt over it that is unbuttoned. She teams it up with black cargo pants and boots.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the smartest and quirkiest. An amazing team player. You made me look forward to come to shooting everyday #FamilyMan."

Samantha joins the stellar cast of Padma Shri Manoj Bajpayee, National Award-winner Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur. Season 2 of The Family Man pits Srikant Tiwari against a new, powerful and avenging adversary and offers an exciting, gripping and action-filled storyline while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

