Bharti Singh resumes shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show weeks after getting bail in drugs case

After Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) a few weeks ago, there were reports of the comedian's ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show doing the rounds. Putting all of it to rest, Bharti shared a few pictures of herself from the sets of the show as she resumed shooting.

Dressed in a bright red salwar kameez, Bharti Singh looks like a newly wed bride. Bharti Singh shared many pictures of herself and wrote: "Red is the colour of Bonding of 2 Hearts. ❤️ #kapilsharmshow every sat-sun 9.30pm (sic)."

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested a few weeks back after the NCB conducted a raid at their house and found 86.5 gms of cannabis. They were arrested after they confessed of consuming narcotics substances, but were let go on bail a day after the arrest.

