Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni accuse Vikas Gupta of snatching their work

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vikas Gupta who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger was seen discussing with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni about their issues. He tells Jasmin to not jump to conclusions and rather try to clear their misunderstanding. He also told her that she should confront him and not just react to hearsays.

Meanwhile, Jasmin made it clear to Vikas that she was in no mood to discuss and will do it once she is outside the house. Jasmin told Vikas that she will not be able to trust him on the show. To this, Vikas said that what if he never said the things she had heard about him. Later, the duo was joined by Aly who told Vikas that he had done a few things against him and Jasmin. Responding to Aly, Vikas asked if he really thinks that he would have said those things about them.

Vikas was seen revealing that he had spoken to a few people about not having a great experience with Aly during Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina. After this, Aly revealed that he got to know from his close friends that Vikas got him replaced from a show for which he was finalised initially. Vikas denied this allegation and said that he never stops people from getting work and this is his goal in life.

This is not the first time that Vikas has been accused of snatching work. Previously, TV celebrities like Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan also accused him of snatching their work.

