Rakhi Sawant’s cryptic behaviour on Bigg Boss 14 leaves the housemates stunned

Bigg Boss 14 has seen a lot of entries this season, especially the wild card ones. The recent entry of five challengers surely turned the entire scene around for the ones present in the house. Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan have entered the house a couple of weeks ago and the drama has only increased.

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rakhi Sawant in a different trance where she’s shedding tears and singing cryptic songs. Later on, Vikas Gupta is seen napping in her lap while she says, “Yeh meri jagah hai”. Needless to say, this behaviour of hers has left the rest of the housemates irked to a certain level and only time will tell what Rakhi Sawant is upto.

Take a look at the promo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What do you think Rakhi Sawant’s next move will be? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya clear the misunderstanding between them on Bigg Boss 14

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results