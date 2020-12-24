Wonder Woman 1984 (English)

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is the story of a female superhero trying to stop a megalomaniac man who wants to conquer the world. The year is 1984. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) now works as a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC. She still has not got over Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and misses him deeply. In the institute, a nerdy girl, Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) joins in and she specialises in many areas. She is insecure about her looks and shy behaviour and begins to look up to Diana. Meanwhile, Diana continues to be Wonder Woman and comes to the rescue whenever required. During one such stint, she saves a jewellery store from being robbed and gets the robbers arrested. When the police investigate the crime, they realise that the store was just a front and that the real business of the shop owners was to deal in black marketing of antiquities. The FBI sends these antiquities to the Smithsonian Institute so that they can understand its true value. Barbara is given the responsibility. Diana too joins her out of curiosity as she's the one who foiled the robbery plan. Both stumble upon a Dreamstone. As per the inscription, this mysterious object grants wishes upon contact with any user. They try their luck. While Barbara wishes to become sexy and confident like Diana, Diana asks for Steve. The next day, Diana begins to gradually realise that her wish is becoming true. The same day, aspiring businessman and TV personality Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) visits the Smithsonian Institute. He expresses interest to become a partner in the institute. He gets a tour of the place and becomes smitten with Barbara. Barbara, too, is floored by the interest shown by such a rich, pleasing personality. Soon, it comes to light that Maxwell is deep in debt and has been conning investors with a fake ponzi scheme. To get out of the mess, he needs access to the Dreamstone. It is because of this reason that he befriends Barbara. Soon enough, he steals the stone from Barbara under the pretext of having the writings deciphered from an expert friend. Instead of making a normal wish, Maxwell wishes to become the stone and get the power to grant wishes to others. On the other hand, Diana can't stop being happy as even her wish gets fulfilled and Steve returns from the dead. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results