Margaret Qualley: Consider Yourself Warned!

Certainly Andie MacDowell was more than a little worried when her youngest daughter Margaret Qualley was dating Pete Davidson. Pete had a problematic reputation with women but he didn’t seem dangerous. Since she appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margaret has been a hot commodity in Hollywood- she’s made 14 films in the last 7 years. Fast forward to Margaret’s latest boyfriend: of all people, Shia LaBeouf. Shia and Margaret met while filming a music video with her sister a few months ago. Suddenly their romance is noteworthy because Shia is being sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs and charged with sexual battery, assault and relentless abuse. To make it worse, another Shia ex, singer Sia, came forward and said she had a similar relationship with the volatile actor, who admits he’s an alcoholic who mistreats women. Little chance of Andie having a peaceful Christmas…

