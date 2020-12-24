What’s Wrong With Kirk Cameron?

It’s IMPOSSIBLE to ignore Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron’s shocking behavior! We were flabbergasted, when in the middle of a raging pandemic (especially virulent in Los Angeles) Kirk Cameron organized yet ANOTHER mask-optional singalong protest against coronavirus restrictions! Actor-turned-evangelist Cameron is not the same since he became a born-again Christian at the age of 17. It happened when Growing Pains was very popular and Kirk started complaining about “inappropriate story lines.” He offended just about everyone on his show with his anti-science, anti-evolution, and anti-gay views. No surprise his career fizzled. Now he uses what’s left of his fame to host super-spreader events outside and in churches. He passionately believes he is smarter than the rest of us.

