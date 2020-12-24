Ananya Panday slays in a white signature Louis Vuitton jacket for Harper’s Bazaar India’s cover

Time and again, Ananya Panday has graced the audience with absolutely mesmerizing looks. Touted as the youth fashionista of Bollywood, Ananya's style has been a massive hit amongst the audience. She recently graced the cover of a leading magazine, Harper's Bazaar India, and looks every bit of a diva. With her tresses pulled back, Ananya completes the look with warm makeup hues. Adding on the oomph, the actress paired the look with golden hoops. She dons a classic Louis Vuitton printed jacket and makes the entire look chic.
Flaunting her mesmerizing looks, Ananya took to her social to give a glimpse of the cover. She captioned the picture as "kindness is cool ✌???? @bazaarindia". Always nailing with her pristine looks, Ananya keeps her voguish game on point and gives major fashion goals with her chic-yet-elegant style.
