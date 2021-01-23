Deepika Padukone opens up on discussing work with Ranveer Singh and taking each other’s advice

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo dated for six years before they tied the knot in 2018. In a recent interview, Deepika spoke in length about what attracted her to Ranveer and whether they take professional advice from each other.

Deepika Padukone who appeared on the cover of Femina India's latest issue while talking to the magazine said that she and Ranveer started off as friends and not lovers. "What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him," she said.

When asked if they discuss their work with each other and take advice, Deepika said that they talk but do not interfere. "We talk about things, he’ll talk about his meetings, films that he has been offered. I’ll talk about things that I’ve been offered and am considering, but, we do not interfere in one another’s professional decisions. Of course, if he’s had a hard day or I’ve had a hard day or if things are not going well, or even if they are going well, we’ll definitely share with each other, talk and guide each other, but, at the end of the day, the final decision is one’s own," the actress said.

