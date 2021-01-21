Deepika Padukone’s love affair with luxury bag and shoes is a match made in heaven

Deepika Padukone's love for luxury bags and shoes is unmatched. Her and her luxury apparel are a match made in heaven and no one can deny that! We've often seen her strutting on the airports and globetrotting with her designer handbags and shoes. She has one envious collection and we can't help but admire beauty.

Here are few of them from her collection:

CHANEL TOTE

Deepika Padukone has often been seen with the Chanel Deauville Tote. She has paired it with most of her airport looks on multiple occasions. The bag is a roomy tote and is available in multiple colours. Padukone has aced every outfit she has paired with the bag. The Chanel Tote costs a whopping $4000 which if converted to Indian currency costs Rs. 2,92,000.

HERMÉS KELLY

The Hermès Kelly is one of the priciest bags and is owned by the rich and wealthy. Hermès is the most coveted bag for millions. The Padmaavat actress owns the Kelly and it cost around $9350 which comes down to Rs. 6, 82,550.

CELINE PHANTOM TOTE

Deepika Padukone's Celine Phantom Tote is a show stealer. Celine is the one of most expensive and sought after bags. It's made out of calf skin and costs around $3400 which is about Rs. 2, 48,200. We've seen the leggy lass carry this tote around on multiple occasions and also nailed looks with it at Cannes Festival.

BALENCIAGA SATIN PINK PUMPS

We have seen the Chhapaak actress walk around town in sky high heels- these being our favourite from her trousseau. These Balenciaga heels paired with anything add the right amount of drama, but they sure do burn a hole in the pocket. These hot pink pumps cost around $378 that roughly converts to Rs. 27,594.

CHLOE HARPER LACE UP BOOTS

Her personal favourite is the Chloe Harper Lace Boots. We just can't stop staring at this piece of art. These boots look drop dead gorgeous but cost a fortune for $500- roughly around Rs. 36,500.

LOUIS VUITTON ON-THE-GO MONOGRAM GIANT TOTE

Let's talk about our favourite and her latest buy! The most talked about Louis Vuitton Monogram Giant Tote. This one is also owned by Nora Fatehi in the beige shade. Deepika has been seen with this bag quite a lot since the last few days. This bag costs around $3,350 which is approximately Rs. 2, 46,000

