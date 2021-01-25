Sara Ali Khan sets the temperature soaring in blue printed monokini as she enjoys Maldives vacation

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been spending some quality time in the Maldives. Many celebrities have made Maldives their go-to destination post lockdown. The actress is currently sharing many glimpses from her trip with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Earlier in the day, she posted series of pictures with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they enjoyed dinner by the beach and went cycling too.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1. She will next star in Atrangi Re.
