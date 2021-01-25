Sara Ali Khan sets the temperature soaring in blue printed monokini as she enjoys Maldives vacation

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been spending some quality time in the Maldives. Many celebrities have made Maldives their go-to destination post lockdown. The actress is currently sharing many glimpses from her trip with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Today, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying the sunny weather on the beach. She wore floral monokini, which is a hand-painted watercolor illustration by Esha Lal inspired by spring. Showing off her stunning beach body, the actress was wearing sunglasses as she posed for the pictures. She captioned the post, "Sky above, Sand below ☀️ Live in the moment- Go with the flow."

Earlier in the day, she posted series of pictures with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they enjoyed dinner by the beach and went cycling too.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1. She will next star in Atrangi Re.

