Sonam Kapoor swears by these three haircare products for healthy and shiny tresses

2020 has been a tough year for all of us, but undoubtedly the year has been the most experimental one and somewhere we all found a little passion with new things. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja started her own influencing series called ‘Vanity Vignettes’ on her social media handle; she started her series in November 2020. In the very first episode she told us about her favourite lipsticks, foundations, concealers and that's where we got to know how she manages to do the flawless makeup with the ultimate glam!

Thanks to her mastery of simple skincare routine and makeup hacks, as in the second episode of her series, she shared what she does to take care of her lips. Sonam revealed that she has made a lip scrub with sugar and honey, applies it to her lips, and washes it off. Though sugar is an exfoliating ingredient, it functions as an emollient.

Recently, she came up with the third episode where she revealed all the little beauty hacks for haircare, as she says, “Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside. That's why I believe in nourishing my hair from the inside out.”

Absolutely we couldn't agree more with her. Sonam poured the details on her three favourite hair care items, from the moment she wants to be "sensual" to the time she decides to be less fun! When questioned about her three favourite hair care items, Sonam revealed that one of them was a mixture of oils, including almond, coconut and sometimes even Vitamin E oil, which she puts on her hair ends and on her scalp and relishes in a "champi."

Sonam has confirmed that she's only using a hair fragrance, though "it's not really great for your hair," but it makes your hair smell good. The third one she uses is heat control since "I blow dry my hair or dry my hair" and also covers the coloured hair.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She is currently shooting for Blind, an action thriller, directed by Shome Makhija.

