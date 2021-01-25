Priyanka Chopra is all about the yellow powersuit during The White Tiger promos

Actress Priyanka Chopra makes our hearts race with her latest exotic look, with which we are completely obsessed with. As the elegant queen was caught serving the mesmerizing looks for her promotion of the film The White Tiger, the past few days she is busy giving us the glimpses of all her promo looks.

The recent look features a deep V-neckline lemon yellow suit with black buttons and black cuffs and pockets, the touch of minimal makeup look with mascara-loaded eyelashes, brows done perfectly with blush cheeks and rosy lips. A little statement accessories like a simple gold chain and a pair of golden hoop earrings completes the carefree and powerful iconic look at the same time. The gorgeous look is styled by Maeve Reilly, hairstyling is done by Christian Wood and the makeup which soothes our eyes is done by Pati Dubroff.

This is clearly not for the first where Priyanka Chopra has left all of us tremendous with her fashionista looks, if we ever go through her social media feed, we would fall in love with each and every look! She has lifted the current fashion bar in her own sparkling style.

Moreover, her movie The White Tiger, it's set audiences and critics on a whirlwind. The film premiered on Netflix on January 22 which stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

