Amrita Puri shares how she prepared for her role as Jaya in Jeet Ki Zid

ZEE5’s much awaited series Jeet Ki Zid released this Friday and has been creating a huge buzz across the internet. The reviews are in and not just the fans but critics alike are loving the series for its strong message and the fact that it has been inspired by the real life of Major Deependra Singh Sehgal.

Amrita Puri who plays Jaya, Amit’s wife on the series has been receiving a lot of praises for her performance as well. When asked how she prepared for her character in the series, Amrita shares, “Prep for Jaya was through my director Vishal Mangalorkar and Amit Sadh. Amit has extensive knowledge about the armed forces and he helped me a great deal. Vishal has done a lot of in-depth research on this story and has spoken to both Jaya ma’am and Major Deep as well.”

She adds, “My producer also met Jaya ma’am and mentioned that she is exuberant and full of life. This has been a challenging as well as fulfilling character for me to play. Playing Jaya taught me a lot.”

Directed by ace ad film director Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zid is all set to premiere this week.

The series captures all of Major Deep Singh’s highlights and turning points in his life. The life of a soldier is depicted in the series with high octane action sequences and various army missions, the level of which has not been witnessed before. Jeet Ki Zid stars a talented ensemble cast comprising Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh and is currently streaming on ZEE5.

