Alaya F keeps it chic in abstract co-ord set with plunging neckline from Saaksha & Kinni worth Rs. 16,000

If you've been observing the wardrobe choices of newbie Alaya F, you'd know she's someone who likes to keep it up with her chic style. Continuing to amaze use, the beautiful Alaya F recently stunned in Saaksha & Kinni co-ord set worth Rs. 16,000.

The co-ord set is a mixture of graceful colours with a slight touch of balloon sleeves, and contrasting silver earrings from Vandals and the beautiful neon heels from Melissa Shoes are giving the finishing touch to the look, elegantly.

We love how her makeup is portraying a calm and soothing look with nude lipstick, mascara and the highlighting blush. The most attractive thing about Jawaani Jaaneman's actress style is that it's incredibly relaxed. Which is why, we confess, we're in awe of her confidence!

Alaya F is definitely inspiring all the young girls out there, that with the spark of confidence, you can surely own the game of your outfit! We couldn't take our eyes off that beautiful and perfect these pictures are with the most fascinating sunset with alluring signs of shadow!

On the work front, Alaya F is yet to announce her second film.

