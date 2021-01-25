Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding: Manish Malhotra shares emotional experience of creating look for the groom  

Varun Dhawan and his longtime love Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021, at the Mansion House in Alibaug. The couple did not make any official announcement ahead of the wedding as they wanted to keep the wedding a private affair. Around 50 guests were invited for the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Varun Dhawan has shared wedding and Haldi ceremony pictures already on his social media platforms.

Manish Malhotra, who designed Varun Dhawan's wedding outfit, shared his emotional experience of seeing him become an actor and then reach a phase in his life to marry Natasha Dalal. "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations ????wish you’ll happiness and abundance of laughter together ????my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film , to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience… the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment ????lots of love and blessings always. @varundvn @natashadallal88 ????????????." he wrote on Instagram.

Manish Malhotra designed the ivory sherwani for Varun Dhawan. Natasha Dalal matched him with a cream lehenga.

