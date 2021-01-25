Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding: Manish Malhotra shares emotional experience of creating look for the groom  

Varun Dhawan and his longtime love Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021, at the Mansion House in Alibaug. The couple did not make any official announcement ahead of the wedding as they wanted to keep the wedding a private affair. Around 50 guests were invited for the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Varun Dhawan has shared wedding and Haldi ceremony pictures already on his social media platforms.
Manish Malhotra designed the ivory sherwani for Varun Dhawan. Natasha Dalal matched him with a cream lehenga.
