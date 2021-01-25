Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan responds to accusations of being arrogant during the press conference

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan who had walked out of the house a week ago to finish his prior work commitments has been accused of being arrogant during the press conference in the house. In a post tweeted by Colors TV on which the show is aired, Khan was accused of upsetting the media.

In a post by Colors TV they tweeted, "@KhanEijaz ke arrogant answers se press huyi khafa!"

Responding to the tweet, Eijaz Khan's twitter which is being handled by his team responded, "If you call him a lion then let the lion roar! It wasn't arrogant, it was just giving it back and putting a point across firmly and strongly! If you try to put him in a bad light, he is still gonna shine, he is a pure gold!

If you call him a lion then let the lion roar! It wasn't arrogant, it was just giving it back and putting a point across firmly and strongly! If you try to put him in a bad light, he is still gonna shine, he is a pure gold! #EijazKhan #TeamEijaz https://t.co/0cSWRDNOz9

— Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) January 24, 2021

Recently, a few members from the media attended a press conference in the house. After asking questions to the existing members of the house, Eijaz Khan joined the conference via video call. Pavitra Punia, too, made a surprise cameo during the press conference and waved at all the housemates.

During the press conference, Eijaz Khan asked that he changed his relationship according to his convenience which he did not agree with. A media report also called Eijaz arrogant for getting aggressive during the press conference.

Meanwhile, Eijaz plans on returning to the house as soon as he wraps up the shoot of his web series City of Dreams 2. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing the game in his place.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan opens up about his toughest competitor inside the Bigg Boss 14 house

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results