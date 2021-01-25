Halsey creates multi-colour funky eye look and gives step-by-step tutorial on how to ace the glam quotient, watch video

Singer-songwriter Halsey recently launched her own beauty line called About Face Beauty. Her beauty line is all about multi-dimensional makeup for everyone, inspired by and for our diverse and artistic community, we create makeup made with integrity and intention, for all stages of life.

The 26-year-old has been sharing some techniques and looks on what can be created her products. Taking us through the unique and stand out look with a pop of funky eye shadow, Halsey chose to the shades of blue and green to give a winged look to her eye shadow and made it look like a Greek goddess in the latest video. She uses Matte Fluid Eye Paints from her collection in order to create graphic liners. “One of the things I like is to blend these to make certain types of pigments,” Halsey says in the video mentioning that she is a painter and that is how she gets the idea from.

You can easily get this look with body paint and basic makeup essentials. She completed her full face makeup with lip pencil from her collection to keep it subdued since her eyes were the talking point. Adding to that, she used matter lipstick in ‘sombre’ shade which is nude brown and looks good on every skin tone. Finishing the look with highlighter, she applied some setting spray to keep the make up in place.

This make up trend has been taking over the internet. But, Halsey often likes to step up the game and play with makeup as we have witnessed on many red carpets including American Music Awards. It has been blowing up- the models and YouTubers have been going gaga over the latest trend. Try this look for your next concert or for themed party. Style it with basic outfits and you're good to go!

