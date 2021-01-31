Jackson Wang touches on the challenges of an artist in emotional ‘Alone’ music video

Popular musician Jackson Wang, who is known to create music in English, Korean and Chinese is kicking off 2021 on a great note. Coming from the popular K-pop group GOT7, the 26-year-old musician has dropped his first single of this year titled 'Alone'.

Released through Jackson's own label, Team Wang, the all Chinese track is composed and written by Jackson. He also took part in the production and the arrangement of the song. Showcasing Jackson's signature vocals, the hip-hop and R&B-inspired single is a reflection of his journey as an artist. The cinematically detailed music video takes us through different phases of his life.

The opening scene includes a dining table (symbolizing his family), a fencing helmet (a nod to his Olympian background), and a full-length mirror (representing his debut album Mirrors). 'Alone' is a story that touches upon the challenges he has faced as an artist along the way. How he has conquered the pain and hardship as he tried to fulfill his aspirations.

'Alone' follows the success of his last single, 'Should've Let Go', with Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin and was released in December. In 2020, Jackson Wang released two more singles including '100 Ways' and 'Pretty Please' and both had love stories at the center.

Jackson Wang has promised to release more music this year and fans can expect interesting content from him. Apart from his Team Wang fashion line, he has also assured fans that March month will be a busy one for him.

Earlier this month, it was announced that GOT7 members did not renew their contract with their longtime agency, JYP Entertainment. Planning to continue as soloists before reuniting as GOT7 members, each member has found new representation already. Jackson Wang took to his social media to confirm the news that his Team Wang label will work on global business with Sublime Artist Agency. He wrote on social media, "I always hope I can make you all proud. I'm so blessed for having you all. Supporting & giving confidence to a kid like me when I had none since day 1. Will try our best to create unique and special things. 2021. Different identities in different fields."

Team Wang also released a statement that read, "TEAM WANG and SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY, one of our major business partners, will engage in extensive global collaboration in 2021. TEAM WANG and SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY are collaborating across varying business functions and conducting business in the music industry, production, and managing various artists. Both companies will continue to develop businesses together."

Sublime Artist Agency confirmed that they will together with Team Wang on global business, including Korea and China, which is personally run and established by Jackson himself.

