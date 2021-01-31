Amazon Prime Video postpones the release of The Family Man 2 after brouhaha over Mirzapur and Tandav

Following the beguiling brouhaha over two of its major series Mirzapur and Tandav, Amazon Prime Video has decided to indefinitely postpone the release of their next Big Fat Indian Series.  The Family Man Season 2 which was to stream from February 12 stands postponed for now. The trailer which was to release on January 19 will now be out closer to the new streaming date, whenever that may be.

Confirming this saddening development, a source very close to the project tells me, “It is true. The Family Man Season 2 has been postponed indefinitely, much to the disappointment  of Manoj Bajpayee and the co-director Raj-DK. The reason is, the brand Amazon has taken a beating in India with two of their most successful shows Mirzapur and  Tandav coming under the scanner for allegedly hurting popular sentiments. Amazon doesn’t feel the atmosphere is  conducive to the release of a big franchise like The Family Man.”

But The Family Man  has no controversial content at all?

Responds the source, “You  know that. I know that. But who knows what triggers off  an adverse reaction in the public? Amazon would rather wait for a more opportune time  to  release an important show like The Family Man.”

The source also adds that the co-director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have nothing to do with the  postponement. “Raj and DK have delivered the full series of  the second season  of  The Family Man  to Amazon. They have  nothing  to do with  the decision  to  hold back the series. As far as Raj and DK are concerned the series is ready for streaming whenever Amazon decides to do so. The co-directors have no intention of modifying anything in  the  second season because there is nothing even remotely objectionable in the  series.”

