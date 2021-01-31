Mouni Roy is a vision in white in latest pool pics

Mouni Roy who has made a mark for herself with her performance in television and film industry is one of the most popular actresses today. She is also one of the fittest actors today and oftens shares stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram feed.

On Saturday, Mouni shared a series of pictures of her swimming in a pool dressed in a white bikini. The actress often shares her pictures with thought provoking captions. This time she picked lines from poet Emily Dickinson's The Soul Selects Her Own Society and I'm Nobody! Who Are You? for her posts.

"I'm Nobody! Who are you? Are you nobody too? Then there's a pair of us," read the caption of her first set of pictures while sharing another, she wrote: "Water belle."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, there has been a buzz that the actress may soon tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

