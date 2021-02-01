Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals the reason behind not making Munnabhai 3

Munnabhai M.B.B.S that was released in 2003 became an instant hit and Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's characters Munna and Circuit became extremely popular among the masses. The sequel to the film, Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), was also welcomed with equal jest. While the third part to the film was announced in 2006 itself, the makers including director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra never went ahead with it. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals why he has not made Munna Bhai 3.

While talking about why he has let go several opportunities where he could have made a lot of money, Chopra said, "Our joy comes from creating cinema. Our joy comes from striving for excellence. Honestly, I have not made the third Munnabhai, which will get me how many crores you can ask industry experts, because I still don't have a script I like, then I must be crazy. Abhijat(Joshi) is mad, so is Raju Hirani. We all are mad. We are seeking happiness and joy which we believe is beyond money."

Earlier, in December while talking to us, actor Arshad Warsi had said that he feels that the film will never be made. "I don't think Munnabhai 3 will be made. It has been too long. If something has to happen, it happens, but if it takes so long then it is slightly(Arshad trails off)…Vinod and Raju want to do it. I am going to rob the script from him(Rajkumar Hirani). He has got three scripts which are 90% completed. They are beautiful scripts . I'll rob it from him and make it myself because he got the script, Sanju is there, people want to see it but no one is making it. So, this is the scene. Maybe one day Raju will come and say the script is ready, let's do it. But it's my personal view, I doubt it.”

