“Hope to get custom Ranveer Singh jar” – says popstar Nick Jonas on the actor’s latest Nutella video

There is one thing Ranveer Singh is known for, apart from acting, is his endless love for Nutella. Ahead of World Nutella Day, Ranveer shared a video on Instagram announcing a contest for the fans who can get customized Nutella jars. This caught popstar and actor Nick Jonas' attention.

Ranveer shared a promotional video stating, "Nutella…how I love you!!! This #WorldNutellaDay @nutellaindia is giving all Nutella lovers a chance to customize their jars like never before and win some amazing prizes!"

Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer's post saying, "I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars." He further added, "So what are the prizes?!" This is an interaction that fans are enjoying the most.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had met Nick Jonas during the latter's wedding reception with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai. Deepika had hung out with Priyanka and Nick in 2019 during MET Gala week.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and has two releases in the pipeline – Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83.

