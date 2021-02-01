Double celebration for Hungama 2 as the team wraps shooting and celebrate director Priyadarshan’s birthday

Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s next directorial venture Hungama 2, a family entertainer starring Meezaan Jafri, Pranita Subhash, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most awaited multi starrers of 2021.

The team had double Hungama on the sets as they wrapped shooting of the film soon after they celebrated ‘captain of the ship’, Priyadarshan’s birthday. The entire cast and crew got together on Priyadarshan’s birthday and cut a cake, and even re-enacted iconic scenes from his films. To mark the wrap of the film, the cast posed for fun pictures that capture the vibe of Hungama 2.

Ratan Jain, Producer of Hungama 2 said, ”When we started shooting for Hungama 2, we had a vision of a wholesome comedy and a thorough entertainer for all and we are quite happy with how the film has shaped up. Our director, Priyadarshan is one of the stalwarts of the genre and we are now eagerly waiting to take our audience on a ride full of entertainment and laughter with Hungama 2.”

Speaking on the wrap of the film, Priyadarshan said, "Even after so many years, Hungama is still fresh in audiences' minds and it was a challenge to ensure Hungama 2 was even more entertaining than the first installment. But the cast and the entire crew more than lived up to the expectations and I am eagerly waiting to share the film with the audience."

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars comedy dyons Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and Tiku Talsania.

