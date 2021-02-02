Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar head to Maheshwar for the shoot of YRF’s next

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar are definitely going to be one of the freshest romantic pairs to hit the screen. The two have been quietly shooting for Yash Raj Films’ untitled romantic drama being directed by Vijay (Viktor) Krishna Acharya. We have now learnt that the two are heading to Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh for a short shooting schedule.

A reliable trade source on conditions of anonymity says, “Vicky and Manushi are leaving town today and are heading to Maheshwar. The portions will include their romantic scenes, along with a few important sequences, and the unique backdrop of Maheshwar will make it look beautiful and stunning.”

The source also informs, “Since the team is doing an outdoor shoot, maintaining bio-bubble is key. So, for those wanting to do sight-seeing, etc, they will have to wait for the schedule to be wrapped.” Vicky and Manushi’s film is part of YRF’s big 50 year celebrations that are expected to kick off soon.

