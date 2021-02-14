GOT7’s Mark Tuan releases animated music video for ‘One In A Million’ track featuring Sanjoy

February 14, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Kicking off the year on a musical note, the highly awaited song from GOT7's Mark Tuan is here in collaboration 'One In A Million' with Bangladeshi–American musician, electronic music producer, and DJ – Sanjoy! After dropping the audio on February 12, Mark has released the animated music video for the song!

GOT7's Mark Tuan releases animated music video for 'One In A Million' track featuring Sanjoy

The love song means – "The one in a million chance, being in the right place at the right time, has them meet and fall in love at first sight. But as timing & fate almost takes them apart, music brings them together forever."

"But then you walked through the door / Had my ego soaring / I couldn't ignore how you making me feel / 
Now I'm leaving with you / Tell me, am I dreaming? / You give me a reason to roll out of bed," the sentiments reflect perfectly in the lyrics as the animated video showcases a beautiful love story blooming!

This is the first song of Mark after his departure from JYP Entertainment. The song collaboration was confirmed in his Youtube video when he reached the 1 million subscriber milestone. He had shared, “I wanted to let you guys know I collaborated on a song with Sanjoy. It’s called ‘One in a Million.'

ALSO READ: GOT7 members see off Mark Tuan as he leaves for US; he says ‘until we meet again’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *