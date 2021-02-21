Taapsee Pannu continues her cricket training session for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu

A powerhouse of talent and the face of the modern Indian woman, Taapsee Pannu is back to work and working on several movies one after another. She has wrapped up Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket while she began shooting for her next Looop Lapeta. Amid the shooting schedule, the actress continues her cricket training session for cricketer Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu.

Sharing two pictures from her training session on her Instagram stories, the actress was all geared up for the sport. She was dressed in a white t-shirt and trackpants with cricket gear! She wrote, "Get set go" on her stories.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Directed by Rahul Dholakia, and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is the inspiring tale of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj. An inspiration to billions of young girls in the country, her life is now all set to be documented on the silver screen in this biopic.

