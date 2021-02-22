Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha to release on September 17, 2021

With theatres having opened up and the central government giving permission to operate cinema halls at 100% occupancy, filmmakers are now locking the release dates of their films. Since last week, production houses have been announcing the release dates of their films. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana's film directed by Anubhav Sinha have locked the release date of their film.
Anubhav Sinha's second collaboration with Ayshmann Khurrana titled Anek will be released on September 17, 2021. Announcing the release date of the film, T-Series took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!"
Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!#ANEK @ayushmannk #BhushanKumar @anubhavsinha @TSeries @BenarasM pic.twitter.com/QwwE6JTer4
— T-Series (@TSeries) February 22, 2021
Anek is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.
