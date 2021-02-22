Abhishek Bachchan stars as Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi, shooting begins 

Abhishek Bachchan is back to the film set. After the shooting of completing Bob Biswas, the actor has kickstarted the shoot of his next titled Dasvi.

Announcing the film on Monday, February 22, the actor shared the first look of his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary and wrote, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY. #Dasvi Shoot Begins…"

Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY#Dasvi Shoot Begins…@yamigautam @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan @LeyzellSandeep #ShobhanaYadav @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/W14vStLECH

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 22, 2021

Meet JYOTI DESWAL#Dasvi Shoot Begins…@juniorbachchan @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan @leyzellsandeep @shobhnaYadava @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/QRKRRiIxtz

— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 22, 2021

Meet BIMLA DEVI#Dasvi Shoot Begins…@juniorbachchan @yamigautam #DineshVijan @leyzellsandeep @shobhnaYadava @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/ARjiwEAQK6

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 22, 2021

According to earlier reports, Abhishek will be flying to Agra to start filming for Dasvi, a political comedy that will be directed by debutante Tushar Jalota. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film will highlight the importance of education in today's society.

Reportedly, Abhishek will be seen essaying the character of a 10th failed Chief Minister. The film will have a lot of humour elements to it.

From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and Bala, comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. With debutant director Tushar Jalota, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Dasvi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. A Maddock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

