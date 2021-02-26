Nick Jonas reveals most of the songs in his album Spaceman are love letters to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently revealed about his tribute of love to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Nick dropped the title track of his third solo album Spaceman.
While the album is touted to capture Jonas' fears of isolation it also doubled up as a love letter to his wife. In a recent interview, Nick described the album as a roadmap of a man finding his way back to his love and admitted that most of the songs are love letters to Priyanka.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in India. The two often share loved up posts on social media for each other and express their love.
