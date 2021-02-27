Kartik Aaryan reveals his new hairdo with Game of Thrones theme music in the background

After creating an uproar across social media with his hair cut session amidst the mountains of Manali recently, Kartik Aaryan revealed his new look against the backdrop of 'Game Of Thrones' theme. Shooting amidst the snow clad mountains of Manali for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan took the opportunity to exhibit his inner 'Jon Snow' from Game Of Thrones (GoT).

The actor shared a video where he’s seen amidst snow and reveals his hairstyle with the GoT theme music in the background. He captioned the video saying, “Baal cut gaye. Lekin Snow vaala attitude nahi gaya #WinterHasCome #BackToTheOG ????????.” His fans were curious to know about his new hairdo, and we’re sure the OG hairstyle will leave them happy.

Kartik Aaryan never fails to make a statement with his hair. After sporting a long haired look for a brief time across the lockdown as well as for his film Dhamaka, the actor is back with his statement look with shorter hair as he has resumed the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Having wrapped Dhamaka in just 10 days amidst the pandemic, Kartik Aaryan has recommenced the shoot of this horror-comedy where he will play the role of a quirky ghostbuster. Post which the actor would gear up for Dostana 2.

