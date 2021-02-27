The Good Place star Jameela Jamil gets mistaken for Priyanka Chopra Jonas; they react

A twitter user recently confused Priyanka Chopra Jonas with The Good Place star Jameela Jamil. Priyanka had a good laugh at it when Jameela pointed it out to the Twitter user.

The said Twitter user wondered out loud whether Nick Jonas and Jameela Jamil got divorced. , "Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?,” the user asked. Responding to the tweet, Jameela wrote, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still."

A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra ???? I believe they are very happy together still. https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl

— Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 26, 2021

Priyanka quote tweeted Jameela's tweet and wrote LOL with a punch, heart and skull emoji.

Lol! @jameelajamil ????????❤️???? https://t.co/zdXdqmO29o

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2021

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has been part of a mistaken identity. In 2017, Deepika Padukone was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles airport by the Hollywood media. She had called the episode racist. In an interview back then, Priyanka had termed the incident as racist and ignorant. She also said that just because people have similar skin tones it does not mean they are some people.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently shooting in London for Russo Brother's Citadel. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Text For You and the third instalment of the Matrix franchise with Keanu Reeves.

