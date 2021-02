Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have begun shooting for director Kushan Nandy's next Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a light-hearted romance.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra has gone on-floor today and will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow, Banaras, and Mumbai.

The film is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, under the banner of Touchwood Multimedia Creations. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the film and Kiran Shyam Shroff is the Creative Producer.

