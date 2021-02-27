“I never looked back after Dum Laga Ke Haisha” – says Ayushmann Khurrana, who credits the film as the watershed moment of his career

Ayushmann Khurrana is now called the ‘poster boy of content cinema in India’. He credits the 2015 sleeper hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha (DLKH) for triggering his journey to stardom with his unique brand of disruptive, clutter-breaking cinema.

The versatile actor, who has delivered eight back-to-back hits on screen, says, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha will always be one of the most memorable films of my career due to various reasons. It bolstered my belief that I was on the right path of selecting films that spark a conversation.”

He adds, “Vicky Donor and then Dum Laga Ke Haisha's success told me that audiences wanted to have a different experience in the theatre and that, their taste was changing. They wanted to have a different form of engagement at the movies. They wanted to have a conversation, have a debate, and take back an uplifting message home.”

Ayushmann believes that DLKH was the watershed moment of his career and he ‘never look back’ since then. He says, “I will forever be indebted to Adi sir, Maneesh Sharma, and Sharat Katariya for bringing this film to me. Films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha have shaped my positioning as an artiste who wants to walk the road less travelled and constantly experiment with genres and subjects.”

The star adds, “Such films have been the voice of my beliefs and sensibilities and have enabled me to write my own destiny in this industry. I never looked back after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and so, it will always be a super special one for my career, for my life.”

