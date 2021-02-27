Its a wrap for Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal’s Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi grabbed eyeballs in 2020 with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992. The series has earned him a lot of appreciation and varied projects are now coming his way.

Actor Pratik Gandhi’s next is a romantic comedy film Atithi Bhooto Bhava has completed their shoot in a span of 30 days in Mumbai and some exotic locales in Mathura. The film will see Pratik sharing screen with actor Jackie Shroff and actress Sharmin Segal.

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Back Bencher Pictures.

