After Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests Covid positive, Alia Bhatt goes under home quarantine

A while back we had reported that Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had both tested Covid positive. Following this, Alia Bhatt who has been closely working with the two, on Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively opted for a Covid-19 test as well. Though Alia tested negative, the actress has decided to undergo home quarantine.

Revealing details a source says, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working on Brahmastra, though Alia has been taking precaution with Ranbir testing positive she has been doing a test almost every day. But now with Sanjay Leela Bhansali also testing positive, Alia is not taking any chances even though her test report is negative.”

Continuing further the source adds, “After Sanjay sir’s test reports were positive, everyone who has come in contact with him has been advised to take the covid test. As a precautionary measure, Alia has decided to impose a self-home quarantine just to be on the safer side.”

Back on the work front, Alia Bhatt recently made headlines with her stellar performance in the teaser of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests COVID-19 positive; Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot comes to a halt

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results