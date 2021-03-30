Pawan Kalyan fans shatter glass door of cinema hall on Vakeel Saab trailer release day; watch

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan will be making a comeback in movies with the film Vakeel Saab and the trailer of the movie was unveiled on Monday, March 29. On the day of the trailer launch, fans of the superstar created a ruckus in Sangam Sharath theatre in Vigaz, Andhra Pradesh. Fans had gathered at the theatre to watch the trailer of the film that was released on the occasion of Holi on Monday at 4 pm.

In a video that emerged online, fans of Pawan Kalyan can be seen rushing into the Sangam Sharath theatre to watch the trailer. In the ruckus created by the fans, a man crashed into a glass door at the entrance of the cinema hall, shattering it owing to the pressure caused by people behind him. However, people went ahead to watch the trailer of the film despite the glass shattering incident.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d

— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Angad Bedi. The film also marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan aftera span of three years. Vakeel Saab also stars Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Nvetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 9.

