Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned figure in SKIMS bralette and thong

Keeping up with Kardashians star Kim Kardashian leaves no chance to promote her clothing brand SKIMS. She is back again flaunting the new collection of her brand.

The star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram where she stripped down to her SKIMS new range. She appeared in a taupe-coloured terry cloth set of undergarments consisting of a sports bra and a V shaped thong flaunting her tonned figure.

The gorgeous mother of four kept her makeup all subtle with nude lips and all minimal base and kept her hair pulled at back in a sleek ponytail.

Kim Kardashian has been in the news ever since it was revealed that she is divorcing Kanye West.

