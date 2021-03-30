Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned figure in SKIMS bralette and thong

Keeping up with Kardashians star Kim Kardashian leaves no chance to promote her clothing brand SKIMS. She is back again flaunting the new collection of her brand.
The gorgeous mother of four kept her makeup all subtle with nude lips and all minimal base and kept her hair pulled at back in a sleek ponytail.
Kim Kardashian has been in the news ever since it was revealed that she is divorcing Kanye West.
