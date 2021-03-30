Usher Is Never Alone

Usher is a one-woman man, at least one woman at a time. His relationships last awhile, but it seems like whenever he gets a divorce he already has another girlfriend waiting in the wings and then he repeats. His last marriage ended in 2018 and he immediately latched on to his present girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea- she’s from Miami and happens to be a VP at Epic Records. Usher has two lookalike sons, 11 and 12, with his first wife Tameka Foster. In September, Jennifer gave birth to Usher’s first daughter, Sovereign. They had dinner in Malibu last night and she must be lots of fun- she had Usher doubled over, laughing hysterically when they left …

