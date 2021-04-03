“It seems to have taken over our lives,” says Madhavan talking about Covid

R Madhavan whose Rocketry trailer was received by movie lovers with great gusto on Thursday has been down with Covid 19. Now his mother has also tested Covid positive. Speaking on the trauma Madhavan says, “As of now I’m feeling fine. But my mother has also contracted Covid. We are locked away in different rooms in the house. After my mother was detected we packed away my father to a hotel and safety until my mother and I are quarantined.”
Also Read: Rocketry- The Nambi Effect Trailer: R Madhavan gets into the skin of Nambi Narayanan; Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply